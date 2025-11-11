Thank You to Our Veterans
On this Veterans Day, my deepest thanks go to all who have worn the uniform. Your courage, discipline, and quiet sacrifices have given the rest of us the gift of safety and freedom. Many of you carry memories that the rest of us will never know, and yet you’ve continued to serve your families, your communities, and your country with strength and grace. We honor you today — and every day — with gratitude and respect.
Men Are Good. As are Veterans!
Thanks, Tom. People forget that men of my generation and generations mine before did not have a choice when it came to serving. It took me a while to realize what I gained through my Army experiece, but it taught me a lot about the world and myself.
