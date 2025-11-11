MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
15h

Thanks, Tom. People forget that men of my generation and generations mine before did not have a choice when it came to serving. It took me a while to realize what I gained through my Army experiece, but it taught me a lot about the world and myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
GLKing's avatar
GLKing
14h

Fuck the veterans, brainwashed murderous cunts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture