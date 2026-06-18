MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
7h

I clearly note your points Tom, but you might take note of mine. A few years ago, The American Psychological Association published its Practice Guidelines for Men and Boys. This was intended to provide helpful directions for practitioners when seeing male patients. However, these guidelines were disparaging of men and boys and clearly sought to impose progressive gender norms rather than remaining focused on clinical wellness and empathy. Rather than approaches to understanding men's issues in therapy and how they differ from those of women, the guidelines declared traditional masculinity a mental illness, for example. In my view, this hostile evidence along with the fact that every G.P. and every therapist in my area is a woman should make one very careful about speaking honestly to a doctor or psychologist or a marriage counselor while guilty of being a man.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
8h

You've nailed a crucial point Tom, except that you omitted to mention the link to male suicide. If you internalise the belief that your only value lies in what you achieve or do for others, as I did, then there is nothing to fall back on when you fail at something in life. This is especially the case for men with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), because ACEs tend to destroy a person's sense of self-worth (unfortunately some adverse childhood experiences are still not even recognised as ACEs). I tried to explain this simple point to a suicide prevention forum more than a decade ago and was met with a complete lack of comprehension, like I was addressing a flock of sheep.

It's all well and good encouraging men to talk, but if they talk and nobody is listening or cares enough to help, then what is the value in them talking? The truth is that talking is a doube-edged sword. It was the realisation that nobody cared enough to help me when I did reach out for help that was the final straw that resolved me to kill myself. I calculated and ingested twice the lethal dose of sodium cyanide and would have died if it wasn't for the most improbable of coincidences.

The fascinating thing is that nobody in the suicide prevention industry (and it is an industry) has ever expressed any curiosity about what I learned from the experience. I don't think their programming equips them to deal with men.

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