MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
1d

Brilliant article, which is well articulated, balanced and principled. Thank you for providing this clarity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Golden and others
PAUL NATHANSON's avatar
PAUL NATHANSON
18h

Excellent, Tom. It does indeed matter. A lot.

Many minority communities face the same problem, often called "self-hatred." Some Jews, for example, internalize anti-Semitic stereotypes of themselves. The result is a high rate of assimilation except in fervently religious communities, which are somewhat isolated and therefore immune to those stereotypes). Many black people, too, are affected by self-hatred. In earlier times, that was caused primarily by external pressure (such as racial segregation), although strong black families and strong black churches mitigated the problem. In our time, though, the cause is primarily internal pressure (such as the fear of seeming too "white" for adopting virtues such as study, delayed gratification and hard work--and especially the internalized "bigotry of low expectations").

You suggest here that demoralized boys are likely to feel defeated and therefore to give up (by dropping out of school, say, and becoming addicted to drugs or video games). And that's true. But too many boys not only give up on and even abandon society (which is generally indifferent toward them at best and hostile toward them at worst) but also turn aggressively against society (by turning to the cynicism that leads to violence and crime). These boys believe even a negative identity is better than no identity at all. This solution is dangerous for them, of course, but also for society as a whole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture