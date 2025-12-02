MenAreGood Substack

Hiccup
Excellent article, as always, Tom.

Why does this happen? For a number of reasons, but I will highlight two that I feel are on top:

- It is very profitable for feminists (and their allies...nearly everyone) to legally steal from net positive taxpayers (aka men) to fund programs that benefit only women and girls.

- These actions (or inaction, but it is intentional) numb boys at an early age to prepare them for the onslaught of negativity that will incur throughout their lives. And, most importantly for TPTB....it preapres men and boys to be actual cannon fodder when the time comes to die for the bankers, the military industrial complex, and the gynocracy.

Sadredin Moosavi
All of this is very true. I grew up in a dysfunctional family where the mother made very poor choices of husband (twice) and with 2 sisters from these marriages experienced an environment where women's needs were centered and the male role (due to the fathers) was demonized. Initially this made sense where the first father was definitely a demon...but with the second father being merely a flawed adult and the mother's bearing significant flaws, it became clear that the righteous anger was being spread to men in generally. This applied to myself as I became a teenager and really hit in college. When resources now were more in "competition" the needs of the male child were completely dismissed to give massive subsidies to the female children despite their poor academic performance and behavior NOT warranting such investment. In the end, whenever the male young adult attempted to call out and correct the conduct of the younger women, HE was immediately sanctioned because NO criticism of ANY woman is ever allowed regardless of the damage the woman's conduct is causing. The end result of course is that the men end up alienated from their mother's and sisters, the women continue down the road of dysfunction and economic ruin and then complain that the men should bail them out. By the end...the men hold women as a group in disdain and want nothing to do with them. I have seen this in multiple families. Women have enabled the toxicity of their sisters and do not realize they have poisoned the entire environment. I see this with young people today who are quite willing to shrug their shoulders when a woman needs "protecting" and respond by...you wanted equality...now man up and reap what YOU have sown.

