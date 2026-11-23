Back when I was involved with the American Psychological Association’s Division 51, which focuses on men and masculinity, there was one word I could count on to get a reaction. Testosterone. All I had to do was ask whether it might be worth measuring, and somebody would call me a biological determinist. I’d spent years as a therapist seeing how much families, relationships, and culture shape people. I wanted to know what we might learn if we looked at biology, too.

Why does that matter? Think about how often we hear that there are too few women in engineering or corporate leadership, and the numbers themselves are offered as proof of discrimination. If you begin with the assumption that boys and girls are born with the same predispositions, that conclusion can seem obvious. But how much can a head count really tell us about why people end up in different lines of work?

In The Blank Slate Hoax, I look at what testosterone might have to do with competition, risk-taking, and the kinds of work people are drawn to. I also look at a difference you can see plainly by puberty: how much strength boys gain. If a qualified woman is passed over because she’s a woman, I want to know about it. And when we see a gap, I want us to ask what actually produced it.



