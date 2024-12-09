



The Canadian on the Egyptian Boat

It was the year 2007. I was a young man looking for a part time job in Cairo, Egypt. I am the type of a person who is always looking to do something. A friend pointed me in the direction of doing background roles or extras in commercials. Non-speaking parts for people who usually look a bit foreign. Luckily, I looked a bit foreign being of mixed race, so I landed a good number of gigs back then.

There was that guy who used to be the broker. The man who connected the directors and filmmakers to the extras. I don’t remember his name, but he was a middle-aged Canadian man with long blond hair. I picked him once from his place. He used to live on a boat on the river Nile near downtown Cairo. His place is a simple room plus a bathroom and a kitchen, it resembled an old hotel room. He was a very interesting man. He handed us our payment after every commercial.

The question that kept sneaking up in my mind is why this man is here in Cairo? Canada is a country known for taking in people from all over the world through immigration. Yet I find myself dealing with a middle-aged Canadian man living on a boat in downtown Cairo. I opened the subject with him as to why he is here. He was convinced that Canada is a gynocentric society. He said it is not a country for men anymore, just women. That was in the year 2007, believe it or not. Before all the feminism talk and the #me too movement. He lost his children to a vindictive woman who took his house and his monthly salary through alimony and child support. He barely saw his children at all. They were being manipulated against him by the person they trust the most, their mother. He wanted nothing to do with Canada or that gynocentric society, so he decided to go as far as possible and start over again.

What a story. Back then, I was a big fan of Canada, and I always wanted to go live there. I heard it’s the most immigrant friendly country in the world. I thought his story was a one-off. Which means something that happens to like 1 in every 100 men. It didn’t change my mind about wanting to go and start a life in Canada. I went and I did my master’s degree there. I found work and met a woman. I got married and had two children.

And then I woke up. Not just to realize that I am not needed as a father and looked upon as just a money-making machine for child support, but also to realize that I am living in a Matrix. A matrix of female manipulation of man. A society made up of women who manipulate man against man to get all the power that they seek. They don’t have to do the work; they only manipulate man to do the work for them. The government, the family courts, the cops, the men who walk around with their big wide shoulders saying to women “you are amazing, and I will do whatever you ask me to do because it is my job to believe you and do as you ask me, because women never lie or do wrong”. Those are the white knights who do not understand that they are being manipulated for every minute in their lives.

They gave women the jobs, the kids, the money, the power, and pretty much everything else. You don’t even get to decide if your child is born or not. She does…. because she is God here. And if your child is born, seeing that child or just being a child support payor without contact will be up to God which is her. This is not a one-off situation; this is the normal in Canada and other places in the western world. It is even spreading the Arab and eastern world.

Under the guise of equality and women’s rights, women were able to trick men to open the door for them. They asked to share leadership, decision-making, and power. Men were stupid enough to believe in all the equality lies that those feminists claimed that they stood for. Still up to this moment, many men do not have the intuition or the ability to feel or understand what is happening around them. They don’t see that they were and still are manipulated and used as pawns to destroy each other. They are surrounded by manipulative mothers who alienated them from their fathers. Women who run after 1% of the male population like prostitutes and then settle for a nice guy that they never liked in the first place, only to destroy his life later through his own children. Single mothers everywhere with manipulated boys who ask you to treat them like queens when they have more emotional baggage and mental issues than 100 men combined. Their stories are all the same. It is not my fault; my ex-partner or husband is bad, and I am the good one. I left him and took everything because he deserved it.

You will never hear anything in the media about fatherlessness, or family courts, or the destruction of the nuclear family, or the millions of women selling their bodies to the same men, or any issue that paints women in a negative light. Women are required by this feminist gynocentric society to be always portrayed as victims. How do you think they yield God’s power on earth? By manipulating the masses into thinking they are always victims. If you give women the right to shoot a man in the head down the street for just looking at them, they will find a way to portray the woman as the victim and the man as the evil human who looked at her in a weird way, and then she thought that he might want to rape her later so her only choice was to shoot him. The media, the politicians on the right and the left, and society as whole are all complicit in this. Catering to women’s votes and women’s feelings is the top priority, so don’t expect anything to change outside of your own bubble.

They are not even hiding it anymore. The manipulation. They destroyed families, men, boys, and the relationship between men and women. Men do not trust women anymore with anything more than a hookup that could go from one night to a few months (even that is too much risk for a man to take). Modern women think they are amazing for just existing. They think they are too good for most men because they make money and they “do not need a man”. Yet, they sell their bodies to the same men until they are old, unfertile, and undesirable beyond a fun night or two.

Men failed to teach each other across generations about women. Modern men still did not figure out that Eve (women) manipulated and deceived Adam (men) out of his God-given role of leadership. For disobeying God, there is a price to pay. We see it everywhere. Total Chaos and destruction of boys, families, norms, and the society. This doesn’t happen overnight or through one generation; it is a slow decay that takes decades and decades to come to full realization. We are not far from that realization. We will see how long men are willing to wait before they wake up to the destruction.

The Red Pill Philosopher is a passionate advocate for men's rights. He is committed to raising awareness about issues such as father's rights, radical feminism, female nature, the challenges men face in family courts, and the growing gender inequality in almost all aspects of society. He seeks to empower men to reclaim their voice, their god given role in society, and stand up for their rights.

