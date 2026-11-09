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jantje's avatar
jantje
10h

>The dangerous hero is the heroine’s challenge, and taming him is the story.

To many women today think

The dangerous hero is the heroine’s challenge, and enslaving him is the story.

I think that is because to many people no longer understand the difference between taming and enslaving.

All thanks to the "changing of meaning of words" driven by (amongst others) feminists and political correct people.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
7h

There is much truth in this piece. What I find particularly compelling is that it also explains feminism to a great degree. Remember that the core of feminism is centering the women's feelings and freedom without her ever having to be accountable for her own decisions or conduct. This demonstrates the appeal of the bipolar shadow hero because she wants a weak man who will affirm her without ever judging her or expecting anything of her while also wanting a strong man whose strength can be purposed for HER will as violence against those who threaten her or her own enemies. Neither is healthy for the man involved and both arise out of the WOMAN's complete failure to act as a responsible moral adult.

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