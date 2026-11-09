In this essay, David Shackleton offers a fresh look at matrisensus and why it matters. If you’d like to explore his ideas in more depth, you can find his book here.

The Divided Hero

Why modern romance can imagine a man who seems safe and a man who is strong, but not a man who is both

A reviewer of Beth O’Leary’s bestselling romantic comedy The Flatshare describes its hero, Leon, as the man who “broke the mold for me with what I look for in a book boyfriend and in a man.” She goes on: “He’s a man who’s soft, yet not. He’s aloof and yet so aware of what others around him are feeling and needing.” And then comes the sentence that tells us what she prizes above all: “What I love most is that there’s something so SAFE about him.”¹

The capitals are hers, and they point to something larger than one novel. The romance is the story form in which women’s ideals of men are most openly rehearsed. Its hero has always had to resolve one tension: he must be strong enough to be worth having and safe enough to be trusted. The way romance has resolved that tension has changed over two centuries, and the way it resolves it now shows something about the condition of masculinity in the modern West.

A map of the masculine

To see what has changed, it helps to have a map. The psychologists Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette observed that the mature masculine has a healthy form and a shadow, and that the shadow is not single but bipolar.² It has an active pole and a passive pole. I call these inflation and deflation.

The healthy Masculine is authority in the service of truth and of the good of others. It can judge, set boundaries, and bear responsibility. It is strong, and secure enough not to need dominance.

The inflated Masculine is the shadow by inflation. It seeks control and dominance for their own sake. Its strength has no restraint and serves nothing but itself.

The deflated Masculine is the shadow by deflation. It appeases, withdraws, and abdicates. It avoids conflict, seeks approval, and hands its authority to whoever will take it.

The poles are partners. A man caught in one is usually caught, at a deeper level, in the other, and under pressure he can swing between them. Only the healthy form, held at the centre, escapes the oscillation.

These are patterns, not kinds of people. Any individual, male or female, may carry any of them. The same structure applies to the Feminine. The healthy Feminine is care bounded by truth: it protects the vulnerable, nurtures growth, and lets go when growth is complete. The inflated Feminine is care that has become control.

The hero who changed

In Jane Austen’s novels, the tension between strength and safety was resolved morally. Mr Darcy must confront his pride before Elizabeth Bennet will accept him, and she must confront her prejudice: “Till this moment I never knew myself.” Mr Knightley loves Emma Woodhouse enough to judge her. When she humiliates a poor neighbour, he tells her, “Badly done, Emma, badly done!”, and her shame is the beginning of her growth.³ In Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre, Rochester is humbled, blinded, and maimed before the two can marry, and Jane comes back to him independent. In each case both partners change, and both are measured against a standard that lies outside the relationship.

The popular romance of the twentieth century made the hero more dangerous. E. M. Hull’s The Sheik (1919), whose hero abducts the heroine, was an international bestseller and became one of the famous films of the silent era.⁴ The “bodice ripper” of the 1970s, beginning with Kathleen Woodiwiss’s The Flame and the Flower (1972), made the forceful hero the genre’s standard.⁵ These books were not models of health, and nothing in this essay is nostalgia for them.

But the danger served a plot. The heroine’s love tamed the hero. The man who began as a threat ended as a protector, his strength intact but now restrained. The literary scholar Janice Radway found that the readers she studied wanted exactly this combination: a hero of unmistakable masculinity who proves capable of tender care.⁶ Romance writers defending their genre made the same point. The dangerous hero is the heroine’s challenge, and taming him is the story.⁷

In the terms of the map, the classic romance told of the inflated Masculine brought under restraint, and so becoming the healthy Masculine. It was, at the scale of a single relationship, the story of civilisation itself: power made trustworthy without being destroyed.

The split

From the 1990s the genre added the “beta” hero, less dominant and more emotionally fluent.⁸ After 2016 and the #MeToo movement, one scholar found that heroes in historical romance had become “less forceful than [their] predecessors,” with “heavy emphasis on the heroine’s enthusiastic consent and pleasure.”⁹ By the 2010s and 2020s the genre had split in two.

In romantic comedy the hero is soft: attentive, gentle, and above all safe. Readers have an affectionate name for him, the “cinnamon roll.” Leon is one. Meanwhile, the fast-growing subgenre of dark romance, sold heavily through social media, offers a hero who is a mafia boss, a stalker, or a warlord whose violence is never in doubt.¹⁰ The same readers, mostly young women, buy both.

The two modern heroes match the two poles of the shadow.

The soft hero carries the deflated Masculine, and two different things are true of him that should be kept distinct. The first is something present in him: the qualities of the Feminine, such as attunement, gentleness, and care. A man can carry these qualities in healthy form, and the best men do; they are not the problem. The second is something missing: the Masculine has collapsed in him. He does not challenge, judge, lead, or take risks. It is this absence, not the presence of the Feminine’s qualities, that makes him the deflated Masculine. His appeal is that he poses no threat.

The dark hero carries the inflated Masculine, with his power unrestrained but turned to the heroine’s service. Romance readers have a catchphrase for his loyalty: “touch her and die.” His danger points outward, at the world; his safety points inward, at her.

The safety that isn’t

In fiction, the soft hero’s safety is guaranteed by the author. In life it is not.

A man’s strength does not disappear when he disowns it. It passes into shadow, where it is no longer under his control. Because the poles are linked, a man caught in one can be thrown into the other: the passive man whose suppressed anger erupts without warning. Jordan Peterson makes the same observation from another direction. A man who is harmless because he is incapable of harm is not virtuous; only a man who is capable of danger, and keeps that capacity under voluntary control, can be trusted.¹¹

The man who carries the deflated Masculine, then, is not safe. He is only unpredictable. Real safety belongs to the man who carries the healthy Masculine: the man who has faced his own capacity for violence and mastered it. He is the figure missing from both modern heroes.

What has been lost

The split shows what has been lost. The old romance resolved the tension between strength and safety through change. The hero was tamed, and in Austen’s novels the heroine was transformed as well. Both modern heroes remove the change.

The soft hero appears safe because his strength has been disowned rather than mastered. The dark hero is never restrained at all; his power is only redirected. In neither story does anyone have to become different, and so the work of integration that the old plot performed is no longer done. What cannot be held together in one figure is sought separately in two. That is the defining mark of the bipolar shadow.

The two heroes share something deeper. In both, the heroine is the reference point of the moral world. The soft hero exists to understand her feelings; the dark hero exists to destroy whatever threatens her. Neither ever judges her. Knightley’s rebuke has no place in either story: the moment in which a man who loves a woman holds her to a standard, and she rises to meet it.

Without such a standard, the heroine’s growth is no longer required. In romantic comedy her arc is often the recognition of someone else’s fault. The Flatshare has been praised as a romantic comedy “with a crucial message about emotionally abusive relationships”; its heroine’s central arc is coming to recognise that a former boyfriend abused her.¹² Compare Marianne Dashwood in Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. She lives by feeling, is nearly destroyed by it, and resolves at last that her feelings “shall be governed and my temper improved.”¹³ Marianne grew by recognising her own error. The modern heroine grows by recognising another’s.

The dark hero repeats a pattern familiar from fiction written for men. Lee Child’s Jack Reacher, the drifter who dispenses justice outside the law, is the clearest example. His violence is justified by the innocence of the people it protects. In both cases protective feeling licenses unrestrained power. This is the shadow of the Feminine’s protectiveness, which I have elsewhere called Matrisensus: the moral logic of protective care, inflated and carried into public life, where feeling takes the place of a test. In the dark romance, Matrisensus has found its enforcer.

Fantasy and life

None of this shows what women want from men in life. Romance is fantasy, and a fantasy can serve needs a reader would never want met in reality.

Men’s story worlds have their own counterpart. Widely circulated online tales tell of a wife who leaves her dependable husband for an exciting man, discovers she cannot rely on him, and returns to find the door closed. These are fantasies of vindication. They have the same polarised structure of wronged innocence and deserved punishment, and they say no more about women than romance says about men.

But stories are where a culture rehearses its ideals of maturity. A culture that can imagine a man who seems safe and a man who is strong, but not a man who is safe because he is strong and has mastered his strength, has lost the image of the healthy Masculine. And what can no longer be imagined is harder for anyone, of either sex, to recognise in life.

The reviewer who loved Leon felt that he was “soft, yet not.” She sensed that the hero she wanted had to hold both together. The genre she reads has stopped showing how that is done.

¹ Leslie, review of The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary, She Reads Romance Books, https://www.shereadsromancebooks.com/the-flatshare/.

² Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette, King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine, HarperSanFrancisco, San Francisco, 1990.

³ Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice, 1813, vol. II, ch. 13; Jane Austen, Emma, 1815, vol. III, ch. 7.

⁴ E. M. Hull, The Sheik, Eveleigh Nash, London, 1919; The Sheik, dir. George Melford, Paramount, 1921.

⁵ Kathleen E. Woodiwiss, The Flame and the Flower, Avon Books, New York, 1972.

⁶ Janice A. Radway, Reading the Romance: Women, Patriarchy, and Popular Literature, University of North Carolina Press, Chapel Hill, 1984.

⁷ Jayne Ann Krentz, ed., Dangerous Men and Adventurous Women: Romance Writers on the Appeal of the Romance, University of Pennsylvania Press, Philadelphia, 1992.

⁸ Sarah Wendell, quoted in Lynn Neary, “Alpha, Beta, Heathcliff: An Alphabet of Romance Heroes,” NPR, 27 June 2015.

⁹ Johanna Kluger, “Post-Trump Masculinity in Popular Romance Novels,” Neohelicon 51, no. 1 (2024): 163–184.

¹⁰ “Dark Romance BookTok,” Vice, https://www.vice.com/en/article/dark-romance-booktok/. The article reports, citing industry sales data, that print romance sales rose about 40 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

¹¹ Jordan B. Peterson, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, Random House Canada, Toronto, 2018.

¹² “The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary Is a Rom-Com with a Crucial Message about Emotionally Abusive Relationships,” Bustle,

https://www.bustle.com/p/the-flatshare-by-beth-oleary-is-a-rom-com-with-a-crucial-message-about-emotionally-abusive-relationships-17936863

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¹³ Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility, 1811, vol. III, ch. 10.