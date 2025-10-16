MenAreGood Substack

James Wills
Although I'm tiring a bit of Jordan Peterson, some of his insights are right on the money. Why do women go for the bad boys? For the same reason they make up the vast majority of horse owners: physically smaller and weaker, they are driven to control something bigger and more powerful than themselves.

I still remember the Pope's comment on "the pill" when it came on the market in the '60s: It would change the world. And it has. Now that women control their fertility, they have tremendous amounts of spare time, and as we said in my childhood's little rural church, Satan makes work for idle hands. So what is their drive? Organize, vote, run for office. Get control. Get control of MEN.

Well, that's over. While women control access to sex, men control relationships, and they are looking at Western women with a gimlet eye and saying, "No-thank-you." - depriving women of the one thing they cannot do without: attention. Western men are ignoring women and Going Their Own Way. Companies, tired of the chaos women bring to the workplace, are quietly refusing to hire them. Will humanity survive? I sure hope so; men conceived, designed, built, and maintain everything in the entire world; I'd hate to see it go for nought.

Allen Frantzen
Lots to think about in the meaty and comprehensive post, Tom. I see men out there doing the hard stuff every day, climbing poles, digging ditches, operating heavy equipment. I see women working retail, managing businesses, serving in restaurants, busy with kids in parks. The culture (the media, business leadership, sports) focus on women and (with obvious exceptions, especially in sports) leave men in the background--unless the men are accused of crimes or other misbehavior. There are plenty of places for men to stand, but the men in those places have to be acknowledged. How might that happen? For one thing, men need to make more noise. Culture, as we know, has been looking away from men for a long time. In your four steps, the most important for me are the second and fourth, both of which require men to do more for themselves. Men need to TAKE a place to stand. Men need to DEMAND respect for masculine virtues. Too many men I talk to think that the masculine thing to do is to put women first, and that does men no good at all. Men need to speak up and make noise. That's how to be recognized. Thanks as always, Tom, for your insights and leadership.

