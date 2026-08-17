MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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LeftyMudersbach's avatar
LeftyMudersbach
3hEdited

Spot on article. There are three phrases that I despise: 1) protected class, 2) believe all women and 3) happy wife, happy life. All are meant to disparage, demean and devalue men, or white men if you will, and elevate women or non whites, to untouchable status beyond criticism.

How has it gotten this way? Look at the media narrative and what is taught in schools. Some examples: we are taught that men are the sexual aggressors, yet look at how many female teachers are now being arrested for having illegal sexual relations with male underage students. Another example, black on black or black on white crime far exceeds white on black crime, yet that is rarely reported.

It’s an agenda, not the truth.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
4h

Perform the sex swap test.

Expose gamma bias in all its forms.

Exorcising Lilith, Kali, and all the witches begins by discerning their presence, and naming them all.

Mens super power is systematic thinking and pattern recognition and naming in categories.

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