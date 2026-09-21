MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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jantje's avatar
jantje
Sep 21

>The King .... uses his authority to help others develop.

That is a trait that my dad taught me (and I see way more males do than females). Even though I always knew I had this and that it is a power for good, I never ever saw it as a great (male) thing.

Why is it that I see things but I do not grasp the obviousness of it?

Do I lack magician skills? 😎

Thanks for pointing it out mr magician.

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Caesar's avatar
Caesar
Sep 21

Really excited about this series, Tom. Stuff like this is really valuable and hard to find in the traditional media.

"A boy cannot build an identity entirely from instructions about what not to become."

Happy to see this idea gaining traction, including among centrists like Richard Reeves. He talks about the need to shift away from a "deficit-based framing of masculinity," and I couldn't agree more. The culture is shifting toward recognition of this fact.

As an aside, I'm curious as to whether anyone has read Senator Josh Hawley's Manhood, or whether his analysis will come up in the posts?

If my memory serves me, Hawley comes up with a different formulation, something like king, warrior, prophet, and priest. He's a conservative Christian, so he hardly could have done much with lover and magician.

I like the original formulation, however, and am eager to learn more about this. Very interesting stuff.

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