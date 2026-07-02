The Glorification of Feminist Violence
I recently joined Hannah Spier, Janice Fiamengo, and Jim Nuzzo for a fascinating discussion about one of our culture’s most striking double standards: why violence by women is so often explained, excused, or even celebrated, while violence by men is treated very differently. We examine Valerie Solanas, the attempted murder of Andy Warhol, the SCUM Manifesto, and the film I Shot Andy Warhol, asking what the celebration and romanticizing of Solanas reveals about gynocentrism, empathy, and cultural bias. I think you’ll find it both thought-provoking and eye-opening.
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And it manifests itself in all aspects of western society, especially in the courts. Women are not really held accountable for their actions like men are.
US but same in ALL western societies
There is a HUGE BIAS IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN in courts
Men receive sentences in criminal cases that are 63% higher than women for the same crimes
Prof. Starr's research shows large unexplained gender disparities in federal criminal cases
https://repository.law.umich.edu/law_econ_current/57/
https://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1164&context=law_econ_current
Associations between being male or female and being sentenced to prison in
England and Wales in 2015.
Under similar criminal circumstances the odds of imprisonment for males were higher
compared to females – 88%
The analysis found small increases of 35% in the odds of imprisonment for males within shoplifting or theft (non-motor), but large increases of 267% for violence against the person and public order
and harassment offences, and 362% for drug import/export/production offences.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7f812ced915d74e622adf5/associations-between-sex-and-sentencing-to-prison.pdf