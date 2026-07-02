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Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
2d

And it manifests itself in all aspects of western society, especially in the courts. Women are not really held accountable for their actions like men are.

US but same in ALL western societies

There is a HUGE BIAS IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN in courts

Men receive sentences in criminal cases that are 63% higher than women for the same crimes

Prof. Starr's research shows large unexplained gender disparities in federal criminal cases

https://repository.law.umich.edu/law_econ_current/57/

https://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1164&context=law_econ_current

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Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
2d

Associations between being male or female and being sentenced to prison in

England and Wales in 2015.

Under similar criminal circumstances the odds of imprisonment for males were higher

compared to females – 88%

The analysis found small increases of 35% in the odds of imprisonment for males within shoplifting or theft (non-motor), but large increases of 267% for violence against the person and public order

and harassment offences, and 362% for drug import/export/production offences.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a7f812ced915d74e622adf5/associations-between-sex-and-sentencing-to-prison.pdf

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