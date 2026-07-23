MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Eric Lewis's avatar
Eric Lewis
14h

Men have always had to “tough it out”; this goes back to our “Hunting and Gathering” Period. Going forth, into the Ice Age cold to bring home a Mastodon, or a Saber-Toothed Squirrel, requited no-holds-barred wherewithal.

The problem is, that we are not simple creatures at all; we just did what needed to be done. Through the “advancement” of the Human Race, we began to realize the value

of our contribution, and risk, only to have it

undermined at a critical time of intellectual development: “First Wave Feminism” arrives.

Flash Forward to 1975. The ballyhooed “Second

Wave”. of the Feminist Movement is about to be fully “mainstreamed”. A new book, opened to more fanfare than it deserved, was released:

“AGAINST OUR WILL: Men, Women, And Sexual Violence” promoted the idea that every man was a potential Predator. It’s kind of difficult to

convince Society that Men are worthy of care,

when we are reduced to the sub-human.

There is a newly released Book:

“TILTING AT WINDMILLS: An Ostensible Diversity”, Which goes into this subject. While the organization has notable shortcomings, it offers a fun to read,hard hitting view.

We have seen the progressive degeneration of concern for Men’s emotional wellbeing long enough. A total revamping is ling overdue.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
16h

This is the most cogent analysis of the problem that I have ever read. I look forward to the book.

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1 reply by Tom Golden
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