I'm currently writing a book called Seeing Men Clearly. While working on it, I found myself returning to one idea that feels especially important today: how easily facts can remain the same while the way we interpret them changes. This chapter explores that idea, and I thought it was worth sharing before the book is published. I hope you find it thought-provoking, and as always, I'd love to hear your thoughts.

From Invisibility to Reframing: How Gynocentrism Adapted

One of the most interesting discoveries I have made while writing this book is that gynocentrism has not remained static. Like any powerful cultural lens, it has adapted over time.

Several decades ago, many of the problems facing men and boys were simply invisible. They were not debated because they were rarely noticed. Men died at work. Men died in war. Men died younger. Men committed suicide at far higher rates. Fathers lost their children after divorce. Boys struggled in school. These realities were accepted as unfortunate but ordinary—viewed as simply part of being male. No one asked whether society should organize itself differently because men were suffering. Male hardship was often regarded as the price of responsibility.

As research on men and boys expanded, however, something changed. Evidence accumulated. Researchers documented male victims of domestic violence. Educational researchers found boys falling steadily behind girls. Psychologists explored male depression, loneliness, shame, and help-seeking. Family researchers demonstrated the importance of fathers in children’s lives. Economists examined the effects of family instability on boys. Scholars documented the empathy gap and the ways male suffering receives less attention than comparable female suffering.

Gradually, it became increasingly difficult simply to ignore the evidence. For a time, many of these findings were met with outright denial: Men cannot really be victims of domestic violence. False accusations are too rare to matter. Boys are doing fine in school. Men are privileged, so they cannot experience discrimination.

As the evidence continued to grow, however, outright denial became harder to sustain. And this is where an important transition occurred. The response increasingly shifted from denying men’s problems to reframing them. Instead of saying, “That isn’t happening,” the response became, “Yes, it is happening—but it isn’t really about men.”

Educational problems became problems of poverty. Male suicide became a problem of traditional masculinity. Fatherlessness became a problem of economics. Male loneliness became a problem of technology. Boys falling behind became a problem of class. Domestic violence became a problem of patriarchal expectations.

Notice what has happened. The suffering is acknowledged. The gender disappears.

This shift is subtle but enormously important. There is nothing wrong with recognizing that poverty, family instability, social media, trauma, or addiction contribute to human suffering. Of course they do. The problem arises when these broader explanations are used to replace rather than deepen our understanding of men’s experiences.

Imagine applying the same reasoning consistently. Suppose someone argued that girls’ struggles with body image are not really about girls because boys increasingly struggle with body image as well, making it simply a youth issue. Most readers would recognize those arguments as minimizing women’s experiences. Complexity would be welcomed—but not allowed to erase the gender lens.

Curiously, when the discussion turns to boys, the opposite often occurs. Complexity becomes the reason the gender lens disappears.

This is one reason I have found the concept of gamma bias, developed by psychologists John Barry and Martin Seager, so helpful. Gamma bias proposes that our culture tends to magnify female disadvantage while minimizing or reframing comparable male disadvantage. Importantly, this does not require hostility toward men, a conspiracy, or conscious prejudice. It operates through attention: female suffering is readily interpreted as gendered, while male suffering is more likely to be interpreted as universal, incidental, or caused by something else.

Once you recognize this pattern, you begin to see it everywhere. Articles acknowledge boys’ educational struggles before concluding the real issue is poverty. Commentators recognize men’s loneliness before explaining that the true problem is masculinity itself. Reports discuss male suicide before returning to traditional gender norms. The facts remain. The frame changes.

One article I recently read perfectly illustrated this process. The author acknowledged that boys were struggling in school but argued that the problem was really one of socioeconomic disadvantage rather than gender. Ironically, one of the principal studies cited reached a more nuanced conclusion: it found that boys growing up in disadvantaged circumstances were affected more severely than girls raised under the same conditions. In other words, socioeconomic hardship did not erase the importance of boys—it demonstrated that disadvantaged boys were especially vulnerable. Yet the article used the study to argue that there was no meaningful boy crisis.

Nothing in the data had been falsified. The interpretation had simply shifted. This illustrates an important principle: facts rarely speak for themselves. They acquire meaning through the stories we build around them.

If our cultural instinct is to view female suffering through a gender lens while viewing male suffering through every lens except gender, we should not be surprised when boys and men continue to disappear from conversations that begin with them.

Perhaps the greatest strength of gynocentrism is not that it denies male suffering. Today, denial is increasingly difficult. Its greater strength is that it has learned to absorb male suffering into other narratives where it no longer appears distinctly male. The strategy is remarkably effective. We acknowledge boys. We study boys. We publish research on boys. And then, somehow, we stop talking about boys.

Recognizing this pattern does not require us to diminish the struggles of girls and women. Their challenges are real and deserve serious attention. It simply asks that we extend the same interpretive generosity to boys.

Poverty and a boy crisis can both exist. A youth mental health crisis and a boy crisis can both exist. Technology can harm all children while affecting boys and girls in different ways. The choice is not between recognizing universal problems and recognizing male problems. An honest society should be capable of doing both.

Perhaps that is the next step in our understanding of gynocentrism. The earliest form made male suffering invisible. The modern form is more sophisticated. It acknowledges male suffering—but quietly changes the subject.

Once you see that pattern, it becomes very difficult to unsee.



