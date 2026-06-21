MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Cathy Taggart's avatar
Cathy Taggart
21h

Oops, I accidentally posted that comment too soon!! The other thing I was thinking of is this: (married) good fathers can also give children vital lessons about relations between the sexes. Boys get the best possible lesson in treating women with respect, consideration and love, by witnessing how their father treats their mother. Girls will grow up with high expectations, yet realistic ones, about the men they become involved with. Feminists are always saying that boys should be taught to treat women with respect and consideration, but you don’t achieve this by giving them lessons! The most effective way to achieve this is if they grow up in a family with two parents who have a good marriage. Nothing else comes close.

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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
1d

Happy Fathers' Day, Tom

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