MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Sep 28

There is wisdom in Moore's work. We also must recognize what feminism is. It is the shadow queen made incarnate seeking to displace and destroy the king to impose a her own tyranny. It is also why feminist women in leadership positions complain of suffering from imposter syndrome. The shadow queen is always an imposter for the king!

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Jack Kammer's avatar
Jack Kammer
Sep 28

How dysfunctional it is that in our current cultural environment each of these four male archetypes is more likely reflexively to be shamed, ridiculed, satirized and demonized than thoughtfully welcomed, nurtured, encouraged and appreciated. As you say, Men Are Good. Shadows abound to obscure that fact.

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