MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Kammer's avatar
Jack Kammer
21m

So great, Tom.

The whole discussion of the four main archetypes of Masculinity makes me wonder and want to discuss which male hopeful for a 2028 presidential run most harmoniously embodies the light and bright side of them all.

And we also need to think about which female hopeful does the same with the main archetypes of Femininity.

Can't really see a clear front-runner now (though I think I detect a lot of shadow throwing shade).

I wonder what folks here think.

Reply
Share
Claudia Jeffery's avatar
Claudia Jeffery
3h

Thank you for speaking about this! I read through it twice, it’s so good. It literally brought me tears! I pray that others speak about this too.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture