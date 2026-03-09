MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
James L. Nuzzo
1d

I think what is happening right now is panic combined with academic feminists wanting to sustain their own careers (by exaggerating the "manosphere" threat and claiming that they and their research are the solution to this supposed problem). Currently, these academics are increasing the number of “manosphere” papers that they are writing for academic journals. These papers help them get promotions, etc. They then also use the supposed dangers of the “manosphere” to apply for government grants. The more they ramp up the alarmism in their papers and grant applications, the more likely they are to receive money from the government. It is in their self-interest to ramp up the panic.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Tom Golden and others
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
James L. Nuzzo
1d

Nice work, Tom, in dissecting the many problems with that paper.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture