The feminists had to paint themselves as perennial victims in order to pry their massive funding and services from the government. In order to do this, they had to find a good reason for their faux victimization. If they claimed that culture/biology/evolution had developed over the centuries to encourage women into certain roles, it would not move people. True enough, but not sexy enough, and no shock power. They needed something dramatic, something harsh, something shocking, but what could they choose? Bingo! They chose to blame their male partners who had provided and protected them for centuries. Blame men! That will really make women look like they are tied to the tracks. That will get the sympathy of the media and legislators. It's all men's fault. Blaming men is an obvious lie, but pervasive gynocentrism makes it believable. Let's go girls! The future is female!

