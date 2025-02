I was interviewed back in December by Simeon Atkins who is putting together a series of podcasts titled The Meaning of Men. This interview gives a good overview of the basics of men and emotions. See what you think. Here’s the beginning of the blurb:

In this episode of The Meaning of Men, therapist and author Tom Golden reveals how men process emotions differently—and why that often goes unrecognized.

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share