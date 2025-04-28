MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RobC's avatar
RobC
18h

There is another factor, which is not often noticed: Success unites. Failure divides. We see this in many fields - party politics, ideology, sport, et al. When people see that things are going well for their group, everyone pulls together. Let's keep this going. But when people see that they're not doing so well, cracks appear. Rival factions, rumours of contenders for the leadership role, that kind of thing. Some will simply lose interest and retire to private life, or switch to a rival - and more successful - side. So: Success unites. Failure divides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Ashley's avatar
Mike Ashley
19h

It’s not fear it’s the absence of courage, which is the sole source of self respect . Which is an inside job. Pun intended . Yet outsourcing self respect is ubiquitous . The recognition rort. Rotary have a comprehensive price list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture