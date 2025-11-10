MenAreGood Substack

User's avatar
Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
11h

On target, Tom. Some of the complaining is just human nature. It seems "natural" to focus on what is wrong because that is often where our "news" is. What's new, people ask, and the first thing that comes to mind is something negative, maybe because saying something positive might sound like bragging? But, as you say, we don't have to buy into a negative outlook. Preparing for and then recovering from surgery this summer, I realized, mostly because I spent a lot of time in waiting rooms, that some patients were positive, felt they were making progress, and had mustered good support. Their outlook was helpful to me, and I tried to emulate it. I could always find a reason to be grateful, although I understood that not everybody could do that. I did not want to be seen as a victim. I was unlucky. I got sick. I took a fighter's stance because I wanted to encourage those close to me to adopt a positive view. The best way to do that was to take a positive view myself. Thanks for inviting men to create a culture of helpfulness.

Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
6h

There is much truth in this...BUT...it is not always applicable. A person who is subject to a campaign of harassment and black listing, i.e. cancel culture is truly being victimized repeatedly. Since much of the harassment occurs behind the scenes by anonymous people with their whispers and complaints, it is hard to simply pretend this is not occurring. Seeing one's good faith efforts to move forward or move on continually sidelined by the hostility produces the "why try" response because there is only so much effort one can put in to vain attempts to move on. What is the solution then without some sort of justice? If one works in a field with a small global community, even moving one's work abroad often is stymied in this way. One quickly finds there are only 3 solutions, remain a paralyzed "victim", end the victimhood by self destruction, exact justice directly. None of these is a particularly good outcome and all arise for many men because of the coordinated cancel culture of feminists!

