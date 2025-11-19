

Happy International Men’s Day! It’s a perfect day to acknowledge the relentless war on masculinity? Here we go!



In this video I sit down with four people I deeply respect to talk about a book I think is going to matter: The Relentless War on Masculinity: When Will It End? by David Maywald.

Joining me are:

Dr. Jim Nuzzo – health researcher from Perth and author of The Nuzzo Letter, who’s been quietly but steadily documenting how men’s health is sidelined.

Dr. Hannah Spier – an anti-feminist psychiatrist (yes, you heard that right) and creator of Psychobabble, who pulls no punches about female accountability and the mental-health system.

Lisa Britton – writer for Evie Magazine and other outlets, one of the few women bringing men’s issues into women’s media and mainstream conversation.

David Maywald – husband, father of a son and a daughter, long-time advocate for boys’ education and men’s wellbeing, and now author of The Relentless War on Masculinity.

We talk about why David wrote this book now, how years of watching boys fall behind in education and health pushed him to act, and why he frames today’s environment as a cultural, rhetorical, chemical, legal, and institutional assault on males.

One of the highlights for all of us was David’s idea of the “Four Horsewomen” –

gynocentrism, gamma bias, misandry, and gaslighting – and how they work together to pathologize masculinity and normalize a double standard where a woman’s pain is a call to action and a man’s pain is taboo.

In this conversation we get into:

Why this book is welcoming to moderates and still unflinching about misandry and gynocentrism.

How mothers of sons often have an epiphany when they realize the very systems that helped them are stacked against their boys.

The growing backlash against even the mildest concern for men and boys (including critics smearing Richard Reeves and Scott Galloway as “misogynists”).

The tension between policy change and culture change – and why many of us think hearts and minds must move first.

Whether we should use the establishment’s language of “inclusion” and “representation” or reclaim a distinctly pro-male language .

How David’s book can serve both as an on-ramp for newcomers and a roadmap for future advocates.

This is a rich, sometimes feisty discussion among people who don’t agree on everything but are united on one thing: boys and men deserve fairness, compassion, and a voice.

If you’re looking for a book you can send to family, friends, or colleagues who sense something is wrong but don’t yet have the language for it, this may be the one.

Have a watch—and if it resonates, consider picking up David’s book and passing it along.

Men are good, as are you.



