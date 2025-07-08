MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
1h

Well said, Tom. My favorite witty response to insult comes from Winston Churchill. At a social event, Lady Nancy Astor remarked to him, "If you were my husband, Sir, I would put poison in your tea." To which Churchill replied, "If you were my wife, Madam, I would drink the poison."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Wills's avatar
Jim Wills
24m

I struggled many years for a good response to such "I'm offended" or "That's a sexist remark" or "You're a racist" stuff in response to any dissenting opinion, but Ben Shapiro rescued me about five years ago. I simply say, "I don't care about your feelings." If they want to play that little game of ad hominem, two can play.

I've a cousin (a man, actually) who fancies his job in life as being a critic. When he rattles on about one of my many flaws, I just say, "I don't care what anyone thinks, and as you remember from when we were boys, I never have." Shuts it down every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture