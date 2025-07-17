This is an important video. Dr. Orion Teraban who runs the PsycHacks channel on youtube looks into the question: Why are so many of today's powerful leaders "beta males" rather than the stereotypical "alpha males" you'd expect at the top of social hierarchies? He uses the TV show Survivor as an analogy to explain how beta males have been able to rise to power, due to the demonization of masculinity and particularly equating alpha males with toxicity. But what is the end game he suggests? That the undermining of alpha males and masculinity and the glorification of betas is a strategy used by feminists and women to basically defeat and control men.

What Teraban doesn't mention is that men are biologically geared to strive for status and if women and the culture are posing that high status is no longer the alphas, men will likely avoid appearing like an alpha in order to be reproductively successful.

I think he is onto something. What do you think?

