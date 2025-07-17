MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Wright's avatar
Paula Wright
21h

I've been tracking this for a long time. The alliance between conservatives and radical feminists is an example of this and something I call "intellectual cuckoldry". I have spoken to some very powerful men and they agree with me that feminism is the problem. It is a dysmeme: an idea that harms civilisation. They have also told me that they cannot possibly admit they agree with me as their wives are feminists. Hence "intellectual cuckoldry".

What most miss here is they think feminism is a movement to control men. It's more a movement to control women primarily and men secondarily.

See my essays https://www.paulawrightdysmemics.com/p/why-we-must-study-and-expose-covert

https://www.paulawrightdysmemics.com/p/darwinian-gender-studies-unpoisoning

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Tom Golden and others
Fergus Hodgson, CAIA's avatar
Fergus Hodgson, CAIA
20h

Orion Taraban is a man ahead of his time. His video helped me see what should have been obvious. The end game is not equality but rather female domination, and weak men are pawns in this game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture