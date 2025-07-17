This is an important video. Dr. Orion Teraban who runs the PsycHacks channel on youtube looks into the question: Why are so many of today's powerful leaders "beta males" rather than the stereotypical "alpha males" you'd expect at the top of social hierarchies? He uses the TV show Survivor as an analogy to explain how beta males have been able to rise to power, due to the demonization of masculinity and particularly equating alpha males with toxicity. But what is the end game he suggests? That the undermining of alpha males and masculinity and the glorification of betas is a strategy used by feminists and women to basically defeat and control men.
What Teraban doesn't mention is that men are biologically geared to strive for status and if women and the culture are posing that high status is no longer the alphas, men will likely avoid appearing like an alpha in order to be reproductively successful.
I think he is onto something. What do you think?
I've been tracking this for a long time. The alliance between conservatives and radical feminists is an example of this and something I call "intellectual cuckoldry". I have spoken to some very powerful men and they agree with me that feminism is the problem. It is a dysmeme: an idea that harms civilisation. They have also told me that they cannot possibly admit they agree with me as their wives are feminists. Hence "intellectual cuckoldry".
What most miss here is they think feminism is a movement to control men. It's more a movement to control women primarily and men secondarily.
See my essays https://www.paulawrightdysmemics.com/p/why-we-must-study-and-expose-covert
https://www.paulawrightdysmemics.com/p/darwinian-gender-studies-unpoisoning
Orion Taraban is a man ahead of his time. His video helped me see what should have been obvious. The end game is not equality but rather female domination, and weak men are pawns in this game.