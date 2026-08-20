MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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jantje's avatar
jantje
4h

Damn I cried plenty watching this.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
13h

An excellent story that makes its point profoundly!

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