MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Jack Kammer's avatar
Jack Kammer
Oct 5

Perhaps accurately, perhaps not, I call myself a warrior (on male gender issues) on my website. I include the idea that "The job of a warrior is not to fight, but to keep the peace." Sometimes, though, to establish peace a warrior must engage in conflict. That feels right to me. I hope it truly applies to me.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
Oct 5

I'm not sure healthy is the right word.

Perhaps self governance, moderation, temperance.

Like pulling punches by managing ones passions, rather than being carried away like a blind beserker.

Retreating into strategy rather than the cut and thrust of tactics.

The spiritual flaming gladius being double sided.

Jung posited the four phases of a man's life, warrior, athlete, statesman, sage.

Boys learn to fight very superior forces in their dreams and to become a man of virtue, thereby becoming attractive to women.

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