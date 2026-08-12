Looking Back

In the early 1970s, I worked as a psychiatric technician in a mental hospital. I was fresh out of undergrad and I learned an enormous amount simply by watching people and listening to their stories.

One of the lessons that stayed with me was about fathers and the importance men can place on being a provider.

A man was admitted to our unit after losing millions of dollars in a business failure. As I remember it, he had largely been caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Circumstances had turned against him, and through relatively little fault of his own, he had lost an enormous amount of money.

He was devastated.

He blamed himself and was deeply depressed. Most of us on the staff felt a great deal of sympathy for him.

Then came the family meeting.

What happened in that room shocked me, and I have never forgotten it.

His family consisted of his wife and two teenage daughters. It quickly became clear that they blamed him for what had happened. And they didn’t hide it.

When members of the staff tried to soften things a little—pointing out how difficult the circumstances had been and suggesting that perhaps much of what happened had been beyond his control—the family pushed back. No. He could have done this. He could have done that.

What struck me most was where their attention seemed to be.

Here was their husband and father, hospitalized with depression after watching his business collapse. But their concern seemed focused much more on what his financial failure meant for them: the money that was gone and the changes in lifestyle they were now facing.

I remember being stunned.

I was in my early twenties, and I don’t think I had ever really considered what the expectation to provide could mean to a man.

But I began to understand.

For many men, providing isn’t simply about earning money. It can become deeply connected to their sense of responsibility, their usefulness, and even their worth to the people they love.

And perhaps there is another side to it that we don’t talk about very often.

What happens to a man when he can no longer provide?

That family meeting gave me an early glimpse of the answer.

It also helped me understand something I would see repeatedly in the decades that followed: many men carry a powerful fear of failing the people who depend upon them. Their determination to work, succeed, and provide isn’t necessarily about money or status.

Sometimes it is about love.

Sometimes it is about responsibility.

And sometimes it is about the fear of what might happen if they fail.