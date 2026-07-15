MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Women's Health Narrative Meets the DATA

and then it crumbles
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jul 15, 2026

What if one of the most common claims in health policy simply isn’t true?

We’ve all heard the refrain: women are underfunded, under-researched, and left behind by the medical establishment. It’s repeated so often that most people never stop to ask for the evidence.

In this roundtable, Jack Kammer, Ed Bartlett, Ed Stephens, Jim Nuzzo, and I compare that narrative with the available data. We examine research funding, clinical trial participation, life expectancy, and the unintended consequences of policies that consistently prioritize one sex while neglecting the other.

This isn’t an argument against women’s health. It’s an argument for evidence, fairness, and a healthier future for everyone.

Link to the Feminist pdf that calls for 20 Billion dollars for women’s health!



Jim Nuzzo

The Nuzzo Newsletter on Substack
X: https://x.com/JamesLNuzzo


Jack Kammer

Jacks Substack Men’s Turn!

Foundation for Male Studies https://www.malestudies.org/

MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading MenAreGood Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture