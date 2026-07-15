The Women's Health Narrative Meets the DATA

What if one of the most common claims in health policy simply isn’t true?
We’ve all heard the refrain: women are underfunded, under-researched, and left behind by the medical establishment. It’s repeated so often that most people never stop to ask for the evidence.
In this roundtable, Jack Kammer, Ed Bartlett, Ed Stephens, Jim Nuzzo, and I compare that narrative with the available data. We examine research funding, clinical trial participation, life expectancy, and the unintended consequences of policies that consistently prioritize one sex while neglecting the other.
This isn’t an argument against women’s health. It’s an argument for evidence, fairness, and a healthier future for everyone.
Link to the Feminist pdf that calls for 20 Billion dollars for women’s health!
Jim Nuzzo
The Nuzzo Newsletter on Substack
X: https://x.com/JamesLNuzzo
Jack Kammer
Male-friendly Media https://malefriendlymedia.com/
Working Well With Men https://jackkammer.wixsite.com/wwwm
Ed Bartlett
Did Medical Research exclude Women?
https://www.menandboys.net/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Did-Medical-Research-Exclude-Women.pdf
Ed Stephens
Foundation for Male Studies https://www.malestudies.org/
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