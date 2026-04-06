MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
19h

At this point, one has to wonder if we had best go back to single sex classrooms with male teachers. I am unsure how many sympathetic female teachers there are out there willing to listen to Tom.

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10 replies by Tom Golden and others
Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
7h

My son was at a boy's school in Manhattan many decades ago where they forced the boys to run up and down stairs in their multi-story building - at recess and at other times - to burn off that energy. It was a great idea.

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