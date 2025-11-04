This video continues the theme from yesterday’s post about the need for men to take a stand. The creator, Psychedepth, does an excellent job of capturing the situation many men find themselves in today. I found the animations a bit distracting, but the message is spot on. See what you think.
Men Are Good
Very powerful words, advocacy and thought leadership... Thank you for highlighting this Men Are Good.
Wholly fuck as a father who has just been through that it is unfucking believable how much of it it’s true in fact he is probably downplaying it to absurd degree … it has always always been obvious to me that as the woman know she will get everything she is essentially incentivised to divorce… anyway I can’t even put in to words right now