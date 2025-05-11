MenAreGood Substack

Jim Wills
1dEdited

Divorced for a second time at age 68, I've had time in retirement to give much consideration to men/women, and I'd like to take up the author on his proposal for suggestions:

One of the most interesting YouTube videos I've run across was that of the street interview of a thirty-something female divorce lawyer. She'd had the experience of hundreds, if not thousands of divorce cases. I had heard it quoted that 80% of divorce actions were filed by the woman; her experience was 90%, and she went through the usual litany of why. Although I'll never take the risk of marrying again, I HAVE done quite a bit of research, and my list differs a bit from hers:

Firstly, women's basic biological drives vary considerably from a man's. Her goal, largely unknown to even her, is to be hypervigilant about whether she is doing the very best she can, almost always surrounded by other women and comparing notes. Of course, she gets the constant message that she "needs to prioritize her own happiness," that her husband doesn't measure up, that she is unhappy and needs to do something about it. My 52 year-old nephew, who works for a Chinese paper company and regularly puts in 60-hour weeks - was just told by his wife - also 55 - that she "was not happy" and was filing for divorce after a 35-year marriage.

Secondly, with the advent of no-fault divorce and blatantly pro-female divorce laws and courts, she has every incentive to "get free" and none to stay. None of his rules, half his stuff, a long-term stipend, control over his children, the ability to go clubbing and bang Chad or Tyrone whenever you feel like it - what's not to like? As for men, with the above outcomes looming and a 50% likelihood of divorce in a first marriage - 66% for a second, 75% for a third, only a lunatic would stick his head in that noose. Would you jump out of a plane with a parachute that had only a 50% chance of not killing you? 33%? 25%?

Over the millennia, cultures have recognized that the State benefits from requiring grounds for divorce in order to keep families together during rough patches. No more, at least not in the U.S. and Canada. I would list the repeal of no-fault divorces as the top priority for all state legislatures.

If you know your population today and you know your birth rate, you know how many taxpaying citizens you will have in twenty years. We are facing a population collapse, the fallout of which can hardly be imagined. Elon Musk is one of the first to identify this oncoming catastrophe, and at least personally, do something about it. Unless women get their pants off, get in the bed and do their duties, nations around the world are facing an uprecedented cataclysm. All these laws passed in homage to feminism and "freedom" are going to free us right out of business, and with the built-in 20-year lag time, the time to act is Yesterday. Apologise for length.

jesse porter
1d

In other words, we should join feminists in making boys and men more like women and girls. Soon governors and legislators will all be women; I'm sure they will abandon their final solution (removing men and boys from the human race). They can just pretty us up and keep us around for slaves and entertainment. It might even be cost efficient; the expensive and time wasting effort to coming up with an alternative to sperm for reproduction would be saved, and unknown side effects would also be averted

