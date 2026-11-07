Traditional Masculinity?
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Traditional Masculinity?
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“The patriarchy.” Two words that have become an extraordinarily convenient explanation for almost everything wrong with society. But when does a legitimate historical concept become little more than a lazy catch-all for blaming men?
Increasingly, some commentators invoke the patriarchy as though its mere mention settles every argument. Inequality? Patriarchy. Unhappiness? Patriarchy. Relationship difficulties? Patriarchy. Women's disadvantages? Patriarchy.
No further examination required. No inconvenient questions about class, wealth, individual responsibility or the complexities of human behaviour.
Yet the irony is striking.
Much of the infrastructure upon which modern civilisation depends — our roads, bridges, electricity networks, water supplies, railways and essential services — was built and continues to be maintained predominantly by men, frequently undertaking dangerous, exhausting and thankless work.
These were not necessarily privileged men exercising power over women. They were ordinary working men, many sacrificing their health and sometimes their lives to provide for their families and communities.
But acknowledging that history exists does not justify treating every man as a beneficiary of oppression or every female disadvantage as evidence of male wrongdoing.
The patriarchy becomes an intellectually lazy argument when it is used as an explanation for everything and subjected to scrutiny for nothing.
The working man who died in a coal mine had far more in common with the impoverished woman raising his children than with the wealthy men who owned the mine.
Perhaps we should spend less time blaming an entire sex and more time examining who actually holds power, who benefits from it and who pays the price.
Because blaming men collectively is not an explanation of inequality. It is simply another form of prejudice dressed up as social analysis.
None of it makes any sense at all.
Progressivism seeks to accelerate the contradictions.
Women are dependent -> negation
Women are independent -> negation
Welfare for single mothers
Alimony industrial complex
Child support slavery by state