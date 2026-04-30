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Ellie Rose's avatar
Ellie Rose
1dEdited

One of the terribly unfair parts of divorce is this: if a man leaves… he must be a dirt bag. If a woman leaves… he must be a dirt bag.

The vast majority of divorces are initiated by women (with no shortage of cheerleaders and supporters co-signing this decision) but there are almost no voices out there willing to say that SHE might be part of the problem…

He’s usually just the dirt bag.

Some forms of bigotry are still acceptable in the United States.

And so are some forms of sexism.

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5 replies by Tom Golden and others
David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
1d

Good analysis, Tom. One inhibitor of fathers stepping up that you overlooked is the risk of false allegations of child abuse or domestic violence, often employed by mothers who wish to remove a father from their lives. I have known a number of men to whom this has happened, and it's utterly devastating, as it combines loss of the father role with a malicious betrayal and a poisonous social stigma.

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