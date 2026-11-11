

On Veterans Day, we say, “Thank you for your service.” Those words matter. But I hope we can also take a moment to consider the person receiving them.

Behind the uniform is someone who had a life before serving and a life to build afterward. Someone with friendships, ambitions, disappointments, and people they love. Someone whose service may be a source of pride, grief, belonging, or feelings that are difficult to put into words.

For many veterans, military service brought enduring friendships and a deep sense of purpose. Some remember those years as among the best of their lives. Others carry injuries, losses, or memories that continue to shape their days. Often, pride and pain live together in the same person.

We should make room for all of that.

Much of my work has involved helping people understand the ways men carry grief and find healing. One thing I have learned is that a man’s willingness to shoulder responsibility can make his need for support harder for others to see. We see what he does. We depend on his strength. We may forget to wonder what carrying that responsibility has cost him.

That is something worth remembering today, particularly about the men whose service we honor.

A veteran who quietly gets on with his life may still appreciate someone remembering him. He may welcome a conversation, an invitation, or a chance to work alongside someone who enjoys his company. He may want to tell a story about his service. He may prefer to talk about his garden, his grandchildren, or the project taking shape in his garage.

We can take an interest without requiring him to disclose his hardest experiences. We can offer companionship without assuming he needs to be fixed.

And we can listen when he does choose to speak.

Today, I am grateful to the men and women who served, and to the families who shared the separations, uncertainty, and changes that service brought into their lives.

To the veterans reading this: thank you for the time you gave, the responsibilities you accepted, and the sacrifices that others may never fully know about. I hope you have people around you who value your company, respect your experience, and make room for whatever this day means to you.

You deserve that consideration throughout the year.



Men Are Good