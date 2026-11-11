MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
1h

Well said.

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jantje's avatar
jantje
2h

>Today, I am grateful to the men and women who served,

Indeed; men are good because we are grateful to both men and women.

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