This is a video from a Youtube channel called the Happy Wife School. It is titled “Good Men Will Be Shocked to Know This About Their Wives and Sex“. This is one of this channel’s many videos where the presenter offers women ideas about the red pill. She is unapologetic in holding women accountable for their actions in relationships. That in itself is remarkable. The video below is about 7 minutes long and will give you a sense of the ideas she is teaching. My hat is off to her! Please do offer your feedback in the comments.

