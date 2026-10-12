MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Oct 12

When pointing out that the Warrior needs and enemy to retain his focus...perhaps that is the secret goal of feminism....to make women so toxic to men that the Warrior has to view women as the enemy...and take them out to save all humankind!

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