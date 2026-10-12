In Part One, we explored the Warrior as the power to act, endure, protect, and place strength in service to something larger than the ego. We also saw what happens when that power is suppressed, projected onto others, or separated from the guidance of the mature King. Now we turn to the Warrior’s deeper initiation: the encounter with shadow, enemies, self-deception, and the difficult movement from raw power to self-mastery.

The White, Red, and Black Knights

One of Moore’s most useful developmental images ​of the growth of the warrior was the movement from the White Knight to the Red Knight and finally the Black Knight.

The White Knight begins with idealism. He wants to be pure, honorable, incorruptible, and loyal. Those are genuine virtues. The trouble is that he believes he has no shadow.​ He believes he is pure.

He would never betray anyone. He would never misuse power. He would never exploit a client, hurt an innocent person, or be overtaken by passion. Other people may be corrupt, but he is different.

Moore’s response was essentially: Look out.

The person most certain that he could never do wrong has made his wrongdoing nearly impossible to see. The torturer may believe he is defending the innocent. The abusive officer may insist he is preserving order. The therapist who proclaims that he could never exploit anyone may be less prepared for temptation than the therapist who knows he is human.

The Red Knight discovers passion. Anger, sexuality, ambition, creativity, and rage enter consciousness. This is an advance beyond sterile purity, but the man is not yet mature. Passion can overwhelm fidelity and judgment. Lancelot’s love for Guinevere feels so holy that it appears to outrank his duty to Arthur, friendship, and the realm.

The Red Knight says, “Yes, I beat him—but he deserved it.” His rage is still experienced as righteous and pure.

The Black Knight has encountered his shadow.

Black does not mean evil here. It represents the integration of what the White Knight refused to see. The Black Knight knows that, under the right conditions, he too could become cruel, cowardly, disloyal, sadistic, or murderous.

His knowledge does not make him morally indifferent. It makes him less self-righteous.

He can say, “There but for the grace of God go I.” He can perform his duty without pretending that evil belongs exclusively to another tribe. He can be insulted without needing to kill the person who humiliated him, because his personal pride is no longer the highest law.

The mature Warrior is therefore not innocent. He is responsible.

The Old Master at the River

Moore loved stories that condensed an entire theory into a human scene.

One of the best concerned an old master of kendō, the Japanese way of the sword. A young swordsman approaches the master near a river and challenges him, eager to test his prowess.

The old master knows he could kill the young man almost instantly.

Instead, he gets into a boat with him, takes him across the river, leaves him on the other side, and goes about his business.

The master’s restraint has meaning because the sword is real.

An immature man would have experienced the challenge as an intolerable threat to his pride. He would have needed to kill the “young twerp” to prove that he was still powerful. The master has nothing to prove. He recognizes the younger man’s inflation, understands the situation, and solves it without either submitting or destroying him.

Moore said that the mature man may even choose to love the young challenger rather than kill him.

This is not pacifism born of helplessness. The master’s restraint is meaningful precisely because the sword is real. He does not avoid violence because he is incapable of it. He avoids unnecessary violence because he has mastered himself.

Here the Warrior and Magician work together. The Warrior provides capacity; the Magician reads the field. He sees what is happening in the challenger, what is happening inside himself, and what action the situation actually requires.

Strength without awareness would kill the boy. Awareness without strength might surrender to him. Mature masculinity requires both.

The Enemy

Moore said something about the Warrior that is both obvious and disturbing: the Warrior must have an enemy.

Its function is to identify what threatens the realm and mobilize against it. There are real enemies. Addiction can be an enemy. Cancer can be an enemy. A violent attacker can be an enemy. Corruption, exploitation, a destructive habit, or a lie that is consuming a family may need to be confronted.

A person with no access to Warrior vigilance may fail to recognize danger until it is too late.

But if Warrior energy cannot find a real enemy, it may invent one.

This is how vigilance becomes paranoia. The inner radar is turned so high that every movement becomes a threat. The paranoid person may provoke hostility until the response confirms what he believed from the beginning: “I knew you were against me.”

The same process can seize a group or nation. Once the enemy is discovered, the world reorganizes around the conflict. Propaganda begins. Complexity disappears. Cruelty becomes duty. Every action taken by our side is righteous because we are, by definition, the righteous ones.

Moore warned that tribalism gives people access to tremendous Warrior energy. Race, nation, class, religion, sex, and political identity can all divide the human world into those protected by the code and those placed outside it.

The circle of moral concern shrinks. We remain human. They become something else.

The Black Knight resists this by locating the shadow within the human community—and within himself. The ultimate enemy is not a race, sex, or nation. It is the capacity within human beings to become possessed, dehumanize others, and call destruction sacred.

When Archetypes Fight, Humans Lose

Warrior possession is not confined to battlefields. It enters marriages, families, offices, and therapy rooms.

Moore described a common relationship pattern in which a man experiences his wife’s anger not as the anger of an ordinary human being but as the wrath of an archetypal Goddess. She appears enormous, commanding, dangerous, and impossible to satisfy. He feels like a frightened boy.

He becomes increasingly passive, apologetic, and resentful—until the disowned Warrior erupts. The angry god charges into the room and meets the angry goddess. At that point neither partner is relating to the other as a human being.

Moore’s summary was perfect:

“When archetypes fight, humans lose.”

The Warrior does not naturally seek understanding or reconciliation. Once fully mobilized, it wants victory. It wants the enemy defeated. Encouraging partners to become more vulnerable or practice “creative aggression” may make matters worse if they have not learned to recognize when the Warrior has taken over.

Sometimes the mature response in a relationship argument is openness. At other times, the best response may be what Moore called “buttoning up”—recognizing that your partner is wielding a psychological sword and protecting yourself until the conflict can return from an archetypal battle to a conversation between two human beings.

The goal is not permanent defensiveness, but appropriate vulnerability. A mature person knows when to open the gate and when to close it.

A relationship improves when both partners reclaim the Warrior energy they have projected onto each other. The woman no longer needs the man to carry all aggression or protection. The man no longer experiences the woman as possessing all relational power. Two adults can then meet as equals rather than as gods, monsters, parents, or frightened children.

Healing the Warrior

How does a man develop a conscious relationship with this energy without being swallowed by it?

Moore began with assessment. Where does the Warrior already appear in your life?

Does it show up as temper, workaholism, chronic complaint, fear of authority, fascination with powerful men, procrastination, rescuing, passive aggression, sudden rage, inability to rest, or the conviction that everyone else is responsible for your life?

Who carries your projected strength? Whom do you fear? Whom do you secretly admire? Where do you repeatedly say, “I can’t,” when the truth may be that you are frightened to act?

Then comes containment. Moore compared archetypal energy to a 220,000-volt wire. We need contact with it, but we should not mainline it. The ego develops slowly, like a muscle. Too little exercise leaves it weak; too much weight tears it.

​Moore felt that dreams can provide clues. A brutal soldier, killer, or SS officer in a dream may represent split-off Warrior energy. Moore recommended active imagination: returning in a quiet state to the figure, giving it form, and entering a dialogue.​

Who are you? Why are you so violent? Where are you operating in my life? Whom do you serve? What are you trying to make me do—or stop avoiding?

The point is not to worship or obey the figure. It is to wrestle with it, as Jacob wrestled with the angel. Moore found that, over time, something remarkable often occurred: as the man became more assertive, the inner Warrior became less sadistic.​

Energy trapped in the monster became available to the man.

Writing down the dialogue or drawing the figure helps contain it. ​(​Moore empahasized that people who are psychologically fragil​e or actively overwhelmed should not attempt intense imaginal work alone; they need a therapist, elder, or other stable container.​ Anyone interested in learning more about active imagination may want to read Robert A. Johnson’s short and accessible book Inner Work, which explains how to practice it.​ https://amzn.to/47wDION​ )

But the principle is useful even without formal Jungian work. What we refuse to know about ourselves controls us from the shadows. What we can face, name, question, and place in relationship becomes more available to conscious choice.

Whom Do You Admire?

Moore ended the Warrior lectures with an idea I found especially moving.

Ask a man, “What men do you admire?”

Moore considered the answer a kind of litmus test. A man who can name a broad range of men he admires is probably in contact with a broad range of masculine possibilities. A man who cannot think of anyone may have a serious problem.

Admiration is one of the ways human beings take in qualities from others. A boy looks up to his father, grandfather, coach, teacher, older brother, or another man and senses, “That is something I could become.” He draws close and participates emotionally in the older man’s strength.

​Some boys do not have men close enough or healthy enough to admire. Some​times fathers are absent. Others are impaired, contemptuous, or emotionally unreachable. Modern life has also separated boys from the daily work and presence of adult men. Moore put it in his earthy way: boys once at least knew what grown men smelled like.

Adults can recover some of what was missed, but it takes intention.

The difficulty is that an adult has a highly developed “bullshit detector.” He sees the flaws in every possible model. This man was arrogant. That one drank too much. Another failed his family, held bad political views, or possessed virtues in one part of life and serious defects in another.

Therefore, the adult concludes, there is no one worth admiring.

Moore did not ask us to find perfect men. There are none. He asked us to identify particular virtues in particular men.

If you need courage under pressure, study someone who embodied it. If you need discipline, find a man whose disciplined life you respect. If you need moral independence, learn about a man who held to his convictions when doing so was costly. Read biographies. Read letters. Watch carefully made films. Seek mentors. Notice men around you who possess a quality you need, even if they do not possess every quality you value.

Moore recommended reading William Manchester’s biography of Winston Churchill—not because Churchill was a flawless human being, but because he embodied a remarkable capacity to stand firm under enormous pressure. The reader can take in that virtue while remaining fully aware of the man’s faults.

Admiration without discrimination becomes worship. Discrimination without admiration becomes cynicism.

We need both.

The Warrior Is Still Needed

Our culture has good reasons to fear uncontrolled aggression. Human history is filled with conquest, atrocity, abuse, fanaticism, and leaders who turned young men into instruments of their ambition.

But those horrors do not show that Warrior energy should be eliminated. They show what happens when it is possessed by the ego, severed from moral order, projected onto leaders, or denied until it returns in primitive form.

We still need men who can act.

We need men who can protect without dominating, endure without becoming numb, remain loyal without becoming fanatics, and recognize danger without inventing enemies. We need men who can say no directly rather than punish indirectly. We need fathers who welcome their sons’ strength and teach them that power is not a shameful secret or a license to rule.

We need men who know when to draw the sword and, equally important, when to leave it in its sheath.

The Warrior needs the King to determine what is worthy of service. He needs the Magician to read the field and expose self-deception. He needs the Lover to remember the value of life, feel the wound, and return from battle to relationship.

And all three need the Warrior, because values, knowledge, and love accomplish little in the world without the courage to act on them.

The mature Warrior is neither harmless nor cruel. He knows he carries a sword. He has looked at the shadow that might misuse it. He has submitted his strength to a code. And when the moment comes, he can place that strength in service to life.

That is the Warrior within.

Men Are Good.



Next in the series, we turn from the sword to the senses and the heart: the Lover, the archetype that connects us with beauty, grief, relationship, and the felt value of life.



The King

The Warrior Part 1



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