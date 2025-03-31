I am sure this one will be worth discussing and would love to hear your take on where you think he was right and where he might have been incorrect.
Yeah, he's pretty much spot on. Only a minority of women are exceptional, and even they fall into these toxic ways sometimes - like men fall into toxic ways of complacency (think Jezebel and Ahab)...
Maturity recognizes maturity. Those that self reflect and seek beauty and truth and want to transcend bickering and ideologies... recognize each other. Some have arrived at this place, while many other pretend to have arrived at this threshold...
The mainstream only places ridicule and blame upon men, the majority of the time. This is obvious.
I have no hope for civilization, really, but I take actions and move forward and hope that I am wrong about humans and that we can do better.
100%. He was the original red pilled man, looking deeply at what people do, not what they say. People like to nit pick his thinking and will often point to the edge cases instead of looking at the vast majority. For instance, when he says that women don't strive to change the world and exert power like men do, he is picturing the vast majority of women who this is applicable to. Of course there are some women who are very powerful in their own right and do change the world, Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel. But they are vastly smaller in comparison to the pool of women who do their bidding by influencing men who have power.
But overall Schopenhuaer is spot on