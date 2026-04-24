What Louis Theroux Refused to Show About the Manosphere | Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, Hannah Spier & James Nuzzo



My thanks to Hannah for sending me a copy!

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There’s a growing conversation happening about men—often about them, rarely with them, and even more rarely with genuine curiosity.

In this discussion, we take a closer look at the recent manosphere documentary and the broader cultural reaction to it. But rather than simply reacting to the surface narrative, we slow things down and ask a more important question:

What are these men actually responding to?

Because one of the most striking omissions in much of today’s commentary is context. The forces shaping men’s lives—the shifts in family structure, the changing expectations around masculinity, the overt harsh judgments, the quiet losses many men carry—are often left unexplored or dismissed altogether.

In this conversation, Janice Fiamengo, James Nuzzo, Hannah Spier and myself try to go a little deeper. Together, we explore not just the claims made in the documentary, but the assumptions behind them—and what might be missed when we reduce complex human experiences to simple narratives.

You won’t find easy answers here. But you will find something that’s become increasingly rare:

A willingness to look more carefully.

And perhaps, to see men a little more clearly.