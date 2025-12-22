What Men Bring to Christmas
Women are often the heartbeat of the social side of Christmas — the cards, the gatherings, the baking, the presents, the details that make everything glow. But what men bring to Christmas is just as essential, even if it’s quieter and less visible.
Men bring structure. They’re the ones hauling the tree, hanging the lights, fixing what’s broken, driving through the weather, making sure there’s wood for the fire and fuel in the car. They create the framework that holds the celebration up — the unspoken foundation that allows everything else to happen.
They bring steadiness. When things get tense or chaotic — when someone’s late, or the kids are bouncing off the walls — it’s often the calm presence of a man that settles the moment. That quiet “it’s all right” energy grounds the room and restores a sense of safety and ease.
They bring tradition and meaning. Many men are the keepers of ritual: the same breakfast every Christmas morning, the drive to see the lights, the reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Their constancy ties the present to the past. It gives children a sense that they belong to something enduring.
And men bring humor — the kind that doesn’t just entertain but heals. When the wrapping paper piles up or the cookies burn, it’s a man’s grin or a playful remark that resets everyone’s mood. Men’s humor carries wisdom; it says, let’s not take ourselves too seriously. It reminds us that Christmas isn’t about perfection — it’s about joy.
Finally, men bring quiet joy. They find it not in the spotlight but in watching the people they love — a partner’s smile, a child’s laughter, the flicker of the tree in the dark. Their satisfaction is in knowing they helped create that warmth, often without needing credit for it.
When I worked as a therapist with the bereaved, I saw this again and again after a father’s death. Families would describe a subtle shift — not just grief, but a loss of containment. Without dad, things felt looser, more chaotic, less certain. The house might look the same, but the emotional gravity had changed. What they were missing was that quiet, stabilizing force men bring — the invisible boundary that holds the family together without needing to be named.
It’s one of the paradoxes of men’s contribution: you don’t notice it when it’s there, only when it’s gone.
Women make Christmas sparkle, but men make it stand. Together they form the harmony that makes the season whole — love expressed in different languages, both necessary, both beautiful.
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My brother - my last remaining sibling - died just before Thanksgiving. A lifelong smoker, his decline was slow but steady, and as a physician, I watched his decline over the past few years and knew very well the pattern - glide down, then crash and burn.
After retirement I had kept my medical license current - through the myriad of courses required to maintain licensure - quite a task! When asked why, I always responded that it was so I could protect my family and friends from my colleagues, not completely said in jest. Numerous times judicious "doctor-to-doctor" phone calls lit up the wires, and with maybe a little help from He Who Cannot Be Named these days, brother Bob staggered forward to the next crisis.
Death, of course, is not the enemy; it comes to us all, but the greatest lesson I learned in forty years of practice was that it is loss of dignity that is old people's greatest fear. As I watched his heart struggle to pump blood through his burned-out lungs - eventually failing - I made certain that his dignity was maintained; I fielded many late-night calls from his children - one of whom, to her everlasting credit, left her home every evening to cook him supper, checked on him, carried him to doctors' appointments, but always maintained his dignity.
It will be a sad Christmas this year, but as I've watched my family shrink - six deaths now; I'm the last leaf on the tree - there have been many other sad holidays, but a short note from my niece made it a little better: "Uncle Jim, I can't thank you enough for your advice and counsel over the years with Dad. He loved you so much. I don't know what we would have done without you."
Yes, Darling, I loved him, too. But I also carried a burden you never saw - that of being the man of the family - the "patriarch," to quote the feminists - who stayed calm and carried on. Not a job I ever wanted, but that's what men do - when a job falls to him, he simply does it. Just be glad you had daughters.
Men tend to be extremists. They either bring calm and charm to Christmas or chaos and confusion. In either role they are essential. Forget the comic or not so comic overbearing drunken Father, they are generally a rare species. What I have found is that your first Christmas without your important male family member is so very hard. Husbands, fathers, brothers, uncles and just male family/friends. There are huge holes where we expect them to be. Cherish your men whilst you have them. I made a joke in the supermarket the other day when an elderly lady was struggling with a mountain of Shopping “You need a man” I said and several ladies nearby said. “We all need one at the moment” It’s not always the big things that men bring simply by being there but the less noticed things like the help and care that we women take so easily for granted.