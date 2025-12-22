MenAreGood Substack

James Wills
8h

My brother - my last remaining sibling - died just before Thanksgiving. A lifelong smoker, his decline was slow but steady, and as a physician, I watched his decline over the past few years and knew very well the pattern - glide down, then crash and burn.

After retirement I had kept my medical license current - through the myriad of courses required to maintain licensure - quite a task! When asked why, I always responded that it was so I could protect my family and friends from my colleagues, not completely said in jest. Numerous times judicious "doctor-to-doctor" phone calls lit up the wires, and with maybe a little help from He Who Cannot Be Named these days, brother Bob staggered forward to the next crisis.

Death, of course, is not the enemy; it comes to us all, but the greatest lesson I learned in forty years of practice was that it is loss of dignity that is old people's greatest fear. As I watched his heart struggle to pump blood through his burned-out lungs - eventually failing - I made certain that his dignity was maintained; I fielded many late-night calls from his children - one of whom, to her everlasting credit, left her home every evening to cook him supper, checked on him, carried him to doctors' appointments, but always maintained his dignity.

It will be a sad Christmas this year, but as I've watched my family shrink - six deaths now; I'm the last leaf on the tree - there have been many other sad holidays, but a short note from my niece made it a little better: "Uncle Jim, I can't thank you enough for your advice and counsel over the years with Dad. He loved you so much. I don't know what we would have done without you."

Yes, Darling, I loved him, too. But I also carried a burden you never saw - that of being the man of the family - the "patriarch," to quote the feminists - who stayed calm and carried on. Not a job I ever wanted, but that's what men do - when a job falls to him, he simply does it. Just be glad you had daughters.

Yvonne Elizabeth Aston
9h

Men tend to be extremists. They either bring calm and charm to Christmas or chaos and confusion. In either role they are essential. Forget the comic or not so comic overbearing drunken Father, they are generally a rare species. What I have found is that your first Christmas without your important male family member is so very hard. Husbands, fathers, brothers, uncles and just male family/friends. There are huge holes where we expect them to be. Cherish your men whilst you have them. I made a joke in the supermarket the other day when an elderly lady was struggling with a mountain of Shopping “You need a man” I said and several ladies nearby said. “We all need one at the moment” It’s not always the big things that men bring simply by being there but the less noticed things like the help and care that we women take so easily for granted.

