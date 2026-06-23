MenAreGood Substack

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Daniele Vilone's avatar
Daniele Vilone
19hEdited

"And until our institutions learn to recognize both the burdens and the beauty that many boys associate with manhood, they will continue to misunderstand the very people they are trying to help"

Our institutions DO NOT want to help boys and men, that's the real point.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
13h

This is an interesting assessment. I would add the following observation to advance the discussion. The author notes:

The boys say, “I want to be strong.”

The researchers hear, “I want power.”

The boys say, “I want to protect my family.”

The researchers hear, “I endorse gender hierarchy.”

The boys say, “I want my father to be proud of me.”

The researchers hear, “I have internalized restrictive masculine norms.”

What the boys say is what men have traditionally said on these subjects for millennia. What the researchers "hear" however resembles something else. "I want power", "I endorse gender hierarchy, "I have internalized restrictive masculine norms"...who speaks and thinks like this on questions of power, protection and societal praise? WOMEN! This is how WOMEN approach these issues...not how men do. The boys are saying what men have always said...the researchers are hearing what WOMEN would do in pursuit of these objectives. The narcissistic faults of WOMEN are being projected on men as toxic masculinity by the researchers!

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