I met Grant Brown through Janice Fiamengo. She thinks very highly of him, and so do I. After reading his piece on the Russell Brand trial, I wanted to share it with you. Grant got me thinking about how easily our judgment of a person can shape what we make of the evidence against him.

Grant takes up what lawyers call “similar fact evidence” and asks how it was used in Brand’s trial. The question he raises goes well beyond Russell Brand. When several accusations are heard together, how do jurors decide whether the evidence supports each individual charge? And how much of what seems persuasive comes from the picture they’ve formed of the man on trial? Those questions are worth asking even when the man in the dock is someone we have little sympathy for.

I’m glad Janice introduced us, and I’m pleased to share Grant’s piece, When Character Becomes the Crime.







The recent conviction of Russell Brand on three charges of sexual assault and a rape raises once again some troubling issues with how contemporary trials are conducted in these matters. Concerns over due process run the full gamut, but of particular concern here is the abuse of “similar fact evidence” by the Crown prosecutor. Similar fact evidence is evidence that is adduced to show that someone involved in the trial - as a complainant, an accused, or a witness - is the type of person who would do a particular type of act.

Similar fact evidence is generally inadmissible in a criminal trial. The rule is so stringent that a prosecutor may not even mention at trial that an accused has a prior criminal record an arm long for the same offense as he is being tried for. The reason for this exclusionary rule is partly practical: you don’t want to give the defense an opportunity to relitigate past cases or litigate different cases at every trial; the trial process would explode exponentially. But it is mainly principled: the fact that someone has made a career out of robbing houses, or dealing drugs, does not mean that he robbed this particular house on this particular occasion, or dealt those particular drugs to that particular person. Guilt must be established for each individual charge, on its own merits. Similar fact evidence is generally regarded to be more prejudicial than probative of guilt for a particular crime. (Prior criminal records are, of course, relevant and admissible at a sentencing hearing, after guilt has been decided.)

The exception to this general rule relates to a modus operandi (MO). If a series of crimes is perpetrated in a unique manner, with an odd or tell-tale “signature,” then one offender may be tied, on the basis of their MO, to several other crimes for which there is no other evidence than the MO. Think of it as a behavioural fingerprint. Even this narrow exception to the similar fact evidence rule may be unsafe, because a copy-cat offender could use another criminal’s distinct MO to divert investigatory attention away from himself. This is why police never reveal to the public the full details of a suspect’s MO when they are aware of a tell-tale signature. But the exception to the similar fact evidence rule is very narrow.

Except in cases of sexual offenses! Sexual offenses are the place where every established legal principle goes to die. In the bad old days, generations ago, defense lawyers would probe the sexual history of complainants, trying to portray them as promiscuous. The idea was that a slut is more likely to have consented to sex on any given occasion than a prim and proper lady. For the reasons given above, this is faulty legal reasoning based on similar fact evidence, and it was an early success of feminist legal advocacy to have shamed and banned this defense practice.

Never satisfied with a win on principle, feminist legal theorists have pushed the above logic to extremes. They claim it is a “rape myth” to infer that just because consent is freely given to five different sexual acts between two people during one love-making session, it is more likely that consent was freely given to a sixth type of act. Of course, sometimes such an inference is common-sensically unsound: consent to foreplay does not suggest consent to intercourse; nor does consent to vaginal intercourse suggest consent to anal intercourse. But feminist legal theory achieves absurdity when it insists that affirmative consent must be attained for each discrete act - and the onus of proof is on the defendant to establish that consent was explicit (or at least reasonable to infer). To illustrate with a concrete recent example, Russell Brand was convicted of sexual assault for fondling the breasts of a woman at a bar in Soho, a woman the jury found had subsequently consented to giving him oral sex in the toilets, and then took a taxi ride with him to another bar in Camden. This is an absurdity.

Context matters. If a stranger on the street suddenly gives one a French kiss or fondles one’s privates, that is a sexual assault in anybody’s book. But if a lover during intercourse suddenly gives one a French kiss or fondles one’s erotic zones, that would be seen by reasonable people as a deft move, or an expected move. It would be much more difficult to construe this as a sexual assault. Surely the onus would be on the accuser to present a plausible narrative as to why consent to this natural act of love-making could not reasonably have been inferred. Here, appeal to an old legal principle might be of assistance: “the greater includes the lesser.” Applied to sexual offenses, the principle could be reformulated along the lines of: consent to a more intimate or more “debauched” act reasonably suggests consent to a less intimate or less “debauched” act. To be clear, this principle does not prove innocence; it is not invoked to establish actual consent. It merely implies that, absent a convincing narrative or background story for this couple, it would be unsafe to convict the accused on the basis of lack of consent. It implies a reasonable doubt as to guilt.

Feminist legal theorists have succeeded in inverting the old, discredited abuse of similar fact evidence at contemporary trials. Whereas long ago defense lawyers probed the sexual history of accusers hoping to suggest she was a slut who was more likely to have consented, now the prosecution probes the sexual history of the accused hoping to suggest he was a slut who deserves jail time regardless of whether or not consent was present in the particular instance at trial. When it comes to sexual offenses, similar fact evidence is all the rage once again - prosecutors can’t seem to get enough of it. Commentators loosely talk about using Russell Brand’s sexual proclivities to establish an MO, but this completely misunderstands the exception to the use of similar fact evidence. Brand did not deny that he had had sexual relations with any of his accusers; he asserted that it was always consensual. Thus, even if he had a unique “kink,” a peculiar MO, that would not have been needed to tie him to the cases being tried. Secondly, having sex with fans or groupies - even rough sex - is hardly a unique MO; it is commonplace among male celebrities precisely because so many women voluntarily throw themselves at them.

The feminist legal argument for the abuse of similar fact evidence against an accused is no more sophisticated than: “This behaviour is kinda sorta like that behaviour; the accused did this, so he is more likely to be guilty of that.” To put it more bluntly yet: because he’s a repulsive character, he must be guilty of something; this accusation is something, so we must find him guilty of this. Or at least there’s no harm in it; cosmic justice is being served with a conviction.

How else is the prosecution supposed to build a case when the allegations are between 17 and 27 years old, when all of the physical, forensic, documentary, and third-party witness evidence has evaporated in the mists of time? Memories fade; memories change with time. Memories are not like a videotape playing before the mind’s eye; modern psychology emphasizes the extent to which memories are reconstructions stitched together from one’s beliefs. Memories are highly malleable to suggestion, reinterpretation, and shifting values or incentives. Sour grapes - “I didn’t really want that anyway” or “That really didn’t matter to me much” - is one of a number of commonplace coping mechanisms that greatly influence how we recall events in our past. Wise legal theorists recommend a statute of limitations for he-said-she-said sexual offenses; or at the least a better use of prosecutorial discretion when applying the principle that there is no reasonable prospect of conviction on such allegations.

If the normal rules of evidence were applied to decades old allegations of sexual offenses, it would take no more than half a day to hear the only testimony that is relevant to the question of consent. Just put the accuser on the stand and let her testify whether she had consented to the touching or the intercourse; and if the accused wished, put him on the stand to respond. That’s it; that’s the only thing that bears on the question at issue: consent. Brand’s trial took three weeks because the prosecution tried to build their case with all manner of irrelevant similar fact and hearsay evidence.

In high profile cases such as that of Russell Brand, Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Cosby, the prosecution likes to pile on the charges and have them all tried at once. In Brand’s case, there were six accusers, whose testimony would have taken a bit longer than half a day to adduce at trial. But this is already a step in the direction of allowing irrelevant similar fact evidence into the process. Trying all six cases against Brand at the same time, before the same jury, rather than separating them and trying each individually, introduces irrelevant but highly prejudicial evidence into each case. The principled objection to this kind of piling on by the prosecution is that the evidence of each accuser taints the perception of the evidence of every other accuser with similar facts. Piling on by the prosecution is excused on the basis of expediency: saving court time and costs.

Most of the other 12 or so days of court time appears to have been consumed by going over similar fact evidence in the form of Brand’s career of sexual escapades. This is where things get interesting. Beyond the principled objection that this kind of evidence should be inadmissible to begin with, it is apparent that neither the judge nor the jury understood how to interpret this evidence. In the first place, only a small fraction of the similar fact evidence was adduced - the fraction that cast the accused in the worst light. Brand frankly admitted to bedding thousands of women during the relevant period of time, some 17 to 27 years ago. Given that similar fact evidence was being recklessly admitted into evidence against him, Brand’s defense council should have subpoenaed those thousands of women to testify under oath that their sexual activities had been consensual. Only six - SIX! - of these thousands of women had come forward “claiming” the acts had been non-consensual! If Brand’s career of womanizing has any relevance to the issue of consent on any particular occasion, it would strongly suggest that his MO was to find consenting partners. Ooops!

Even the prosecution’s own similar fact evidence supported this conclusion better than the opposite. Aside from the six accusers, not one of the prosecution witnesses claimed that they had been in a non-consensual sexual relationship with Brand. If they had so claimed, they would have been added to the list of charges Brand faced, obviously. Ironically, had Brand been convicted of a sexual offence against any of these extraneous witnesses, their testimony would have been barred at trial. It’s only because their testimony related to non-criminal acts that they were allowed to give it. The perverse logic seems to be that the less similar the similar fact evidence is, the more admissible it is.

What the extraneous witnesses actually testified to was Brand’s debauchery, his pushiness, his “predatory” nature, his insatiable sexual appetite, his enjoyment of rough sex, his offensive sexual banter, his pushing their limits, even his manipulative charm and charisma - sometimes fueled by drugs and alcohol. But none of that is criminal in nature; every single prosecution witness conceded (at least by implication) that he had pulled back for any non-consensual sexual activities. How does any of this support an inference that he was more likely to have had non-consensual sex with the accusers? It doesn’t. Not only should it have been excluded on principle, it has no probative value, lots of prejudicial value, and no logical connection to the matter at issue: consent on that day. One “rape myth” that no feminist will ever proclaim is that just because a man is a charismatic sex addict doesn’t mean he is a rapist.

Look: if the judge is going to break all of the standard rules of similar fact evidence to admit it at trial in sexual-offense cases, he should at least allow in all of the similar fact evidence; and he should at least instruct the jury on how to properly - i.e. logically - interpret that sketchy, unreliable evidence. Instead, the judge seems to have encouraged the logic that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” - never a smoke bomb. No; smoke is only evidence of smoke; and even if there’s also fire, if you can’t actually see it, it is unsafe to infer it when a man’s liberty is at stake. Even a disgraced, debauched man’s liberty. And it bears repeating: the abuse of similar fact evidence is only one of many serious breaches of due process evident in Brand’s trial. If the UK legal system were not so perverted by feminist legal theory, victory on appeal would be a slam dunk.

Coda: Do I believe that Russell Brand crossed the line of criminality a time or two in his womanizing career? I do. Brand’s own books and boasts arguably support that belief on a balance of probabilities. It undoubtedly supports a strong suspicion that Brand could sometimes go too far. It would be extraordinary for that never to have happened in a drug- or alcohol-induced haze given such a licentious nature. But we shouldn’t send people to prison on a “vibe” they give off. We should require proof beyond a reasonable doubt on every element of every charge - based on relevant and admissible evidence only. Anything less puts the administration of justice into disrepute. In my view, the judge in Brand’s case has ruined the UK courts’ reputation as an impartial adjudicator of disputes. That does more institutional damage than allowing one guilty man to go free (even assuming guilt).







Grant A. Brown has a DPhil from Oxford University in the foundations of ethics and political philosophy, and an LL.B. from the University of Alberta. Now retired, he has in the past worked as a construction laborer, a university professor, an author, a lawyer, a geologist's assistant in the oil patch, a B&B proprietor, and a home renovator.



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