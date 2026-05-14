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Denzil's avatar
Denzil
6h

I’ve been falsely accused, so I know exactly what this feels like.

Back in 2007, the company I worked for tried changing our contracts. There were sections I wasn’t comfortable signing, so I crossed them out. HR told me if I refused to sign, I’d be terminated. So I signed it and wrote beside my signature: “under duress.”

About four hours later, the HR manager called me screaming down the phone about what she was going to do to my career. First lesson learned: record everything.

I immediately filed an official complaint about her behaviour.

Two days later, I was called into a meeting with HR and informed there were now 10 allegations of sexual misconduct against me. I was told I could resign quietly or face the consequences.

They had already spoken to my internal clients and implied I would be leaving soon.

I was given 24 hours to decide.

I walked back into the next meeting with my wife beside me recording everything. Afterwards she said she was shocked by how obvious the goading was. They wanted me angry. They wanted me to lose control.

What people don’t understand is how accusations like this make you feel. Dirty. Ashamed. Like somehow you must have done something wrong, even when you know you haven’t. It becomes almost impossible to defend yourself socially because the accusation alone changes how people look at you.

I even bought books on sexual misconduct because I genuinely asked myself: “Am I that man without realising it?”

Then I realised this wasn’t about sex. It was about power and retaliation.

I contacted one of my most senior clients, someone I had trained along with his wife and children. He told me immediately he believed it was a setup and arranged for the Head of Employee Relations to investigate independently.

The investigation found nothing against me.

Most of the allegations collapsed under context. One accusation was that I told a woman she looked “fit.” I was a personal trainer discussing her sports conditioning and performance. Another was telling a receptionist she looked “tousled” after she and several others arrived at work still visibly drunk at 6am.

The final outcome was that the accusations had been used to pressure me into signing the contract and withdrawing my complaint.

The strangest part?

A year later, the HR manager was fired for allegedly sending thousands of sexually explicit emails.

One thing I learned from the whole experience:

when someone tries to destroy you in a particular way, it often tells you more about how they think than how you do.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
6hEdited

It would seem that false accusations by women are baked into the DNA cake, and it makes sense to some degree: smaller and weaker, it's the perfect best-defense-is-a-good-offense technique, especially as one to present to OTHER men, whose instinct is hardwired to provide and protect. And whom are they hardwired to protect? Women. Remember the 'sixties song, "My Boyfriend's Back in Town?" Yeah, he'll take care of you, by God!

Humanity is pretty old, with a lot of history behind it, and millennia of experience has taught some cultures a thing or two. Sharia law weighs the testimony of a woman half that of a man. Why is that - misogyny? No. Hundreds of years, if not thousands, of experience.

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