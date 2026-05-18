MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
2d

There is nothing toxic about masculinity - nor femininity. Feminism - toxic by definition - is, on the other hand, a whole different and malodorous kettle of fish.

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
2d

Women understand women.

English law also has various safety features to mitigate the damage of bearing false witness.

I look forward to simulation of policies. Because believe all women is most injurious to justice. It's in just to punish the innocent and in just to reward the wicked.

Definitions matter, and law has been subverted against justice.

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