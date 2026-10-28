MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
2h

I am not sure I agree with Shackelton on the family moral code being applicable in either of these cases. A family based moral code would reject Lindsay Clancy's conduct regardless of her mental state. Similarly, a family based moral code would hold the actions of "Jane Doe" in the Cornell case up as an example of behavior that harms the family by BOTH the woman and the men. A better explanation is a feminist moral code which places the wishes and well being of individual women above the interests of all others. In the Clancy case, the death of her children, like those murdered by abortion, are incidental to a woman living her full best life regardless of the consequences of "lesser beings" that don't matter. In the Cornell case, a woman's conduct can never be questioned as it is the responsibility of OTHERS to work to insure she is NEVER accountable for her own poor decisions as they have an obligation to not only respect her right to make poor decisions but to then fall on their swords to protect HER from the consequences of the choices she knowingly made. The conflict is between the traditional moral code based on right and wrong that applies to everyone based on objective facts, due process, etc. and the feminist code that shields and promotes women regardless of they impact on others and the facts of the case.

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Carl A. Jensen's avatar
Carl A. Jensen
1h

The idea is to differentiate between feeling and thinking, not that one is right and the other is wrong. Each has both useful functions and harmful misapplications.

Likewise, group loyalty has both value and abuses. It can both can give insight and distort perception.

One challenge for a jury is to follow the evidence and apply the law in ways that are as objective and unbiased as humanly possible. In the public debate about the cases cited in this post, I've seen little discussion of what the law actual says, what the standards of evidence are, etc. Juries are charged to consider these.

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