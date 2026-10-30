MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Bruder's avatar
Kurt Bruder
9h

"Universities ban relationships between professors and students even when both consent". Listen, I went to college too and the only reason more students weren't sleeping with professors was because they ran out of bedrooms.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
3hEdited

The sexual revolution stripped sex of any meaning other than an individualistic form of pleasure consumption. Thanks @louiseperry for elucidating this in great detail.

Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture