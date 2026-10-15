MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Grainger's avatar
Grainger
Oct 15Edited

This is why I get an awkward look when asking my female clients what they can do to be better. I’ve had a couple of them actually say “Aren’t you here to make me feel better and be on my side?” This tells me therapy culture perpetuates this narrative.

My response is always, “No. I’m not here to make you feel better. I’m here to challenge your current thought pattern, thus providing you tools so you no longer need me. You can find a friend to make you feel better.”

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4 replies by Tom Golden and others
Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
Oct 15

True but it is more like, "Always blame men, no matter what it is".

As taught in Feminism 101!

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