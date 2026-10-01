MenAreGood Substack

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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
Oct 1

"Sex education" does this also. The conservatives object to sexualizing children, which is good, but they ignore how the same programs indoctrinate them in political ideology.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Oct 1

Sadly, the statements about the different methods applied in boys and girls groups....i.e. both used to support feminist goals rather than the best interests of the students in their question is very true. Even at the college level I had the misfortune to participate in something billed as a men's trip to the mountains. Rather than being a chance for male bonding and discussion of men's issues, it was an indoctrination session on how men should change their behavior to support and advance women. It was nauseating as those providing the program were clearly intimate/pro-feminist in their orientation and NOT open to any input that called out bad behavior by WOMEN.

On the job front I look for participation in such programs when evaluating candidates for scholarships and jobs...considering participation in these indoctrination sessions or getting awards from them as NEGATIVE attributes of the person's resume. That policy has served me quite well in identifying problems even when the person gets hired.

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