MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
2d

Ideological feminism is a death-wish on men, and it is also a betrayal of women's most basic wish to give life.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

This bias extends also to situations in which the individuals perform above expectations or do well. Men are assumed to have benefited from unearned "male privilege" and thus NOT have really achieved the honors/earnings/success they demonstrate. Women are assumed to have been cheated by having to "work harder" and not getting the full reward for what they had to overcome to achieve the honors/earnings/success. When one looks objectively, however, the reality is typically that the male faced barriers based on sex while the female received all sorts of gendered benefits. Women are so accustomed to these female perks that they assume they are entitled to MORE of them than they already achieve, helping to explain why many women struggle to accurately assess their value to an organization/society.

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