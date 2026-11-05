MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
13h

The word "manosphere" is pejorative.

Based on the excerpts here, I would say the study reeks of a sense of female superiority, which is to say, misandry.

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Fraser C's avatar
Fraser C
16h

So true and so depressing. I'm going to move to Nepal where I'll live as a (gender neutral) goat.

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