DC
7h

Another idea: when boys are told they are privileged by the media, their teachers and parents it should be called "cultural gaslighting."

John Barry
6h

"The message is clear: if your son starts to express dissatisfaction with how boys and men are treated, or questions feminist narratives, he might need therapy."

Truly Orwellian.

