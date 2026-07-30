MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Kathy Davis-Vrbas's avatar
Kathy Davis-Vrbas
12h

Tom, I continue to be grateful for your insight and your logic. Through the decades, your work has helped me navigate through these times when disruptions and conflicts regarding this most basic level of human interaction--men and women--have threatened balance and health of society. Just received "The Way Men Heal, Second Edition" yesterday and looking forward to reading it. Keep up the good work!

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1 reply by Tom Golden
Father X's avatar
Father X
12h

Thanks for sharing this discovery!

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